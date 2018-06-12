Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A 24-hour hostage standoff came to a deadly end in Orlando.

Gary Lindsey Jr. killed his two children and his girlfriend’s two children before taking his own life Monday night. The children ranged in age from one to 11.

“A short time ago, we made entry to the apartment and found that all four children have been killed by the suspect by apparent gunshot wounds,” said Orlando police Chief John Mina.

Investigators say Lindsey barricaded himself inside an apartment Sunday following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. Police had direct and indirect contact with him until 9 p.m. Monday when SWAT officers entered the home and found Lindsey and the children deceased.

Police say during the hostage situation, Lindsey also shot Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia.

“He remains in critical condition, so we’re still asking for your thoughts and prayers for him as well,” said Mina.

Lindsey was a convicted felon on supervised probation for an arson conviction.