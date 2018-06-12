Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Florida marks a somber anniversary of a mass shooting that shocked a nation.

Tuesday, June 12th, is the second anniversary of the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

On Monday, Governor Rick Scott proclaimed June 12th “Pulse Remembrance Day” in the state. He urged everyone to observe a moment of silence at 9 a.m. in memory of the 49 people who were killed in the attack.

A foundation established after the shooting continues to work on plans for a permanent memorial at the site of the club.