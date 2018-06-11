Filed Under:Elderly Person, Live TV, Miami Police, Missing Woman

UPDATE: Police say Maria Oyarzun Ramirez has been found safe and is in good condition.

Earlier story follows:

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly woman.

Miami police said Maria Oyarzun Ramirez, 85, was last seen in the 300 block of N.E. 2 Avenue wearing a black and white jacket, blue blouse, dark pants and beige shoes.

Oyarzun Ramirez has been missing since noon Monday, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to call (305) 603-6300.

