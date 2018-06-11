Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARGATE (CBSMiami) – A man has been hospitalized after being struck by lightning.

The strike occurred outside of a condominium in Margate just before noon on Monday.

Fire rescue workers were on scene treating the man.

The condition of the victim has yet to be released.

Additionally, the identity of the man is not yet known.

A string of storms have come across South Florida and are expected to bring strong wing, heavy rain and lightning.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details emerge.