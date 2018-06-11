Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A family is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old girl while they pray for her two siblings who are said to be in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the children’s father was inside sleeping as his mobile home burned down with his children inside around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The people who live in the Holiday Ranch community say it would have been even more tragic had it not been for a neighbor who ran to the home to save two of the children trapped inside. They say that neighbor broke through a window to carry them out of the house and even gave them CPR.

The neighbor, Fredin Cruz, says he feels terrible that he couldn’t save the one little girl.

“We did everything we could to save her but we couldn’t. Her dad was with us too but he was in shock. We couldn’t do anything to save her and that makes me feel terrible but we couldn’t do anything more,” said Cruz.

Officials say the 7-year-old girl was found dead in a bedroom. The child’s uncle says that this family has lost everything. They have no idea where they are going to live while they plan the funeral for the little girl.

The family has set up a gofundme page for people to donate if they’d like to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.