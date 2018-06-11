Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – It’s already June, which means elections are less than five months away.

Candidates for both parties are gearing up for primaries in Florida’s gubernatorial race.

On Monday, four Democratic candidates for governor are set to debate in Miramar.

A friendly crowd of activists will be on hand, a group that’s being called the Freedom Four.

It consists of Immigration Advocates, Dreamers, Planned Parenthood and the Service Workers Union.

They’ll be hearing from Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, former U.S. Representative Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine and Winter Park businessman Chris King.

Organizers of the debate hope the invited candidates will address issues facing Florida’s poor and working communities, such as low-cost health care and fair wages.

“Our union wants fairness for working people,” said Dale Ewart with the Service Employees International Union. “Not just on the job but in the communities we live in and neighborhoods. We want progressive policy on social justice. We want the environment cleaned up and we want progress in this state for working people.”

The debate takes place at the Miramar Cultural Center with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The debate is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.