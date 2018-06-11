Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a woman early Monday morning.

It happened at NW 37th Avenue and NW 9th Street.

Hilda Garcia’s family said she was struck was walking to the store by a speeding dark colored car. The impact was so severe that her family said she was torn apart.

Garcia’s family said Hilda was about to celebrate her 78th birthday.

Miami police have not given a description of the car but said it should have significant front-end damage.