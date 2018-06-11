Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Two parents are under arrest after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van with three children inside.

Hollywood police caught up with Joshua Garcia, 25, and Neisha Puentes, 23, during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Police then discovered the couple’s three children and another person also in the van.

According to a police report, a 5-year-old and 3-year-old were found lying on the floor unsecured in the rear cargo section of the van.

A 2-year-old was found sitting in an unsecured car seat on the floor in between Garcia and Puentes.

The kids are now in the custody of an aunt.

The three adults were arrested.

Garcia was driving with a suspended license, an offense he’s been convicted of four previous times.

There was already an active warrant for Garcia. Both he and Puentes were transported to Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail.