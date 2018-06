Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person has been arrested following a bank robbery in North Miami Beach.

Police say an armed man robbed the TD Bank located at 1190 Northeast 163rd Street.

He fled the scene and was being tracked by Miami-Dade Police.

Authorities have since apprehended the suspect, though additional details are not yet known.

The FBI is taking over the investigation.