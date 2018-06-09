Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBS4Miami) — The body of a woman who went missing from Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park was found Friday night, just hours after some of her remains were discovered inside the belly of a 12-foot alligator.

Authorities said Shizuka Matsuki, 47, took her dogs for a walk and never returned home.

Her friend of more than 20 years was choked up when he learned the news.

He said, “I’m sad. I just want to go home and relax.”

Neighbors who learned of the attack were in shock.

Jennifer Jones, who has lived in the area for years, said “You never hear that. I’ve never heard that my whole life living here. That’s never been a thing.

Our news partners at the Miami Herald are reporting that just two days before the attack, Matsuki was warned about alligators in her own neighborhood in Plantation. A bulletin was emailed out, warning the community to be on the alert.

Little did she know that eight miles away in Davie, they were having problems of their own.

Longtime resident Art Barriga said “Somebody said that they saw an alligator a couple of weeks ago and they told the authorities to come and do something about it, but they told them no, no, not to worry about it. Eventually we’ll get there. But look at what happened.”

The town of Davie issued the following statement:

“We have experienced a tragic and traumatizing incident. On behalf of be town if Davie we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Shizuka Matsuki. The town and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are continuing the investigation and the Silver Lake Rotary Nature Park will remain closed until further notice. ”