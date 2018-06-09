Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — As winner of Season 13 of Bravo’s hit TV show Top Chef, Jeremy Ford knows a lot about pressure in the kitchen.

The Florida born chef is juggling his new found fame as well as turning his dream into a reality opening his first restaurant in the South of Fifth neighborhood called Stubborn Seed.

“Yes, we’re really blessed having Miami love us so far, it’s a huge honor,” Ford told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

With tattooed arms and rugged demeanor, Jeremy looks more like a rock star than a sophisticated chef. But don’t be fooled by his casual look.

He is a true professional and was trained alongside some of the most celebrated chefs including his mentor Michelin star Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The dish he is making for the latest Digital Bite comes directly from Chef Jeans-George’s kitchen.

It’s called Sour Dough Crusted Halibut with Spring Vegetables.

Check it out here with Lisa Petrillo and Chef Jeremy in the video above.