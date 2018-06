Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The death of a woman found slumped over in a wheelchair is being investigated as a murder by Miami police.

The woman’s body was found at a Publix on SW 3rd Avenue at 7th Street. When police arrived they said she was unresponsive.

Homicide detectives were called in after a puncture wound was discovered in the woman’s chest.

Police have not released the woman’s name or given a cause of death.