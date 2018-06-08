Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – On the eve of the G7 Summit in Canada, President Donald Trump doubled down on the U.S. trade policy that has irked American allies around the world.

Why isn’t the European Union and Canada informing the public that for years they have used massive Trade Tariffs and non-monetary Trade Barriers against the U.S. Totally unfair to our farmers, workers & companies. Take down your tariffs & barriers or we will more than match you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

Just before leaving for the summit, Trump followed up.

Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn’t happen, we come out even better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

Last month, Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. other countries are retaliating with their own tariffs on American goods. It’s expected to be at the center of meetings Friday and Saturday with leaders from Canada, Japan, Italy, the U.K., Germany, and France.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said earlier this week the tariffs are a tool in the effort to protect American businesses.

“I regard this as much like a family quarrel. I’m always the optimist, I believe it can be worked out,” he said.

The other six leaders are also expected to confront Trump over differences on the Iran deal and climate change.

“We were disappointed with the American decision to step away from the JCPOA on Iran,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Because of those differences, French President Emmanuel Macron said it’s possible the other six countries sign an agreement at the end of the summit without the U.S.

The White House said Thursday that the President will be leaving the summit early, skipping the portion on climate change and the environment. An aide will take his place.

Trump is expected to fly straight from the G7 to Singapore for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.