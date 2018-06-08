Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – Before departing for the G7 summit in Canada, President Donald Trump told reporters he was considering posthumously pardoning boxer Muhammad Ali.

“I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali. I’m thinking about that very seriously and some others,” he said.

Ali was convicted in 1967 after refusing military service in Vietnam.

The White House has assembled the paperwork to pardon dozens of people, according to two sources with knowledge of the developments.

Last week, Trump told reporters he was considering pardoning Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)