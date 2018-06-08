Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Marlins started their 25th anniversary weekend celebrations with a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Caleb Smith pitched into the sixth inning and had an RBI single for his first career hit to help the Marlins beat the San Diego Padres.

Smith (5-6) gave up four hits and two walks while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings. Brad Ziegler pitched 1 2/3 innings, and Drew Steckenrider and Kyle got three outs each to finish the shutout.

Brian Anderson had three hits and Cameron Maybin had two for the Marlins, who have won three of four. J.T. Realmuto, Lewis Brinson, and Yadiel Rivera each drove in a run without a hit.

The Marlins took control of the game in the middle innings scoring twice in the fourth, once in the fifth, and once in the sixth.

Justin Bour walked to open the fourth and moved to third on Maybin’s double. One out later, Brinson had a sacrifice fly to get the Marlins on the scoreboard. After an intentional walk to Rivera, Smith followed with his run-scoring single to right.

Starlin Castro drew a walk to load the bases, but Eric Lauer (2-4) got out of the inning by striking out Anderson.

Rivera’s two-out walk with the bases loaded in the fifth pushed the lead to 3-0, and Realmuto grounded into a fielder’s chose in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Lauer allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked seven.

Eric Hosmer and Jose Pirela each had two hits for the Padres.

MARLINS ROCK RETRO UNIFORMS

The Marlins wore throwback white pinstripe uniforms with teal hats as part of their 25th anniversary weekend, which included 18 former players participating in Friday’s festivities.

Many of the current players liked the uniforms including shortstop Miguel Rojas, who remembers watching fellow Venezuelans Miguel Cabrera, Alex Gonzalez, and Ozzie Guillen on the 2003 World Series championship team.

“I feel I’m going to enjoy this weekend more than anybody because I really like the colors,” Rojas said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF Franchy Cordero (right forearm) took batting practice before the game and is looking to make a return soon. “He should be moving aggressively towards getting back,” manager Andy Green said. “Today is one of the big days for him now.” Green added Cordero “probably will” go on a rehab assignment before returning to the club. “We’ll see how he looks the next few days hitting BP-wise, all his work, and make a determination there,” Green said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Tyson Ross (5-3, 3.31 ERA) will start the second game of the series on Saturday. The Padres have won each of his last five starts.

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (2-2, 3.50) will be making his second start against the Padres this season. He allowed five runs, four earned, in 5 2/3 innings on May 29 in San Diego.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)