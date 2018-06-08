Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A police chase in Davie ended with a gunman taking his own life.

According to police, the gunman fired on another driver, seemingly at random, near State Road 84 and University Drive. While the driver’s side of the car was riddled with bullets, no one inside was injured.

Police rushed to the, located the shooter, who then led them on a chase.

Eventually, he pulled off I-75 near Griffin Road, pulled out a gun and killed himself.

“We don’t have any indication to lead us to believe that it was road rage. Right now we have no idea why this gentleman fired his gun multiple times at that other vehicle, said Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone.

Police do not think the shooter knew the other driver who was shot at.