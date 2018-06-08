Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Lawyers for Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz will argue in court Friday against the release of his full confession.

The 19-year old is accused of going on a mass shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Valentine’s Day, killing 17 people.

In an emergency motion, Cruz’s attorneys cite concerns over causing more trauma to the Parkland community and harming their client’s right to a fair and impartial trial.

They’re asking the court to review the confession and determine how much should be released to the public.

Cruz’s lawyers have said that in exchange for life in prison their client would plead guilty. So far, prosecutors have refused to waive the death penalty.