MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade house has some major damage after a driver crashed into it Friday night.

Police said the crash occurred at a house on NW 12th Avenue, near 99th Street.

A woman who provided video footage to CBS4 says her son was in the house when he heard a loud boom.

She said he went outside and saw the car smashed into the garage.

Police said the driver was speeding.