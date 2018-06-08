Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police announced Friday they are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person or people involved with the death of Baby June.

On Thursday, police released new details in the search for information on a baby found dead in the Boynton Beach Inlet.

The child found floating in the ocean near Boynton Beach, now known as Baby June, may have been born in Broward.

Investigators believe she was between 4 and 7 days old, likely born between May 25-28.

They also tell us tests show she’s non-Caucasian and non Asian, possibly either mixed race, black or Hispanic.

They’re not saying why they believe Baby June came from Broward, just that it’s scientifically based.

Detectives do, however, have a message for the parents.

“We desperately need to talk to you,” Strivelli said. “We need to find out what happened. We’re not going to go anywhere. We’re here until we figure out what happened.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Baby June Hotline at 561-688-4155.