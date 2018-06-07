Ryan Mayer

The Golden State Warriors took Game 3 of the NBA Finals 110-102 on the road in Cleveland on Wednesday night thanks to Kevin Durant’s 43-point outburst. With the win, the Warriors take a 3-0 series lead, but, perhaps more importantly for some folks, they earned America free tacos from Taco Bell.

At the beginning of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell announced their “Steal a game, steal a taco” promotion that stated if the road team won Games 1-3 of the series, fans would be able to pick up a free taco at their local stores. Since the Warriors win came in Cleveland last night, that means FREE TACOS FOR EVERYBODY.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

According to the website, you can pick up your free Doritos Locos taco at any participating location from 2-6 p.m. next Wednesday, June 13. Understandably, several fans took to Twitter to thank Durant for their free meal.

Thank you @KDTrey5 — Juan two tres quatro (@_clevername) June 7, 2018

In an odd statistic, the folks over at For The Win figured out that LeBron James is now 0-6 in games when he has a chance to win free tacos for everybody.