WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House.

The two leaders have much to discuss including President Trump’s upcoming summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and what he hopes to accomplish.

Trump and Abe both agree that the ultimate goal needs to be the complete shutdown of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. But some in Japan are worried a Trump-Kim deal could still leave Japan vulnerable to shorter range North Korean missiles.

Just within the past year, Japanese citizens have had to take cover as sirens warned of possible missile attacks from North Korea.

The president and prime minister are also talking trade where despite their close personal relationship, they do not see eye to eye.

Japan is the only major U.S. ally that did not get an exemption from Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

And the Trump administration announced at the end of May it will investigate foreign auto imports to see if they threaten national security.

Motor vehicles make up about 30 percent of Japanese exports to the United States.

Abe and Trump trump will continue the trade talks on Friday as the two head to Canada for G-7 meetings.