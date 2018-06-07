Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Hollywood Beach among the sunbathers and the bathers, there is a boat. It is a 32-foot sailboat with looks only a mother could love.

The hulk was bought by Chad Lisi from the keys and he was taking it down there a few weeks ago when it broke down washed ashore and has since languished in all its ugliness.

“It’s an eyesore. It’s like having an abandoned car on the beach. We can’t have that. It’s a crime to have the boat here,” said Hollywood police spokesman, Ofc. Christian Lata.

The derelict scow’s owner says he doesn’t have the thousands of dollars it would cost to have it removed. In the interim, those who live on the beach are pretty much bummed out about the boat.

“It’s sad that it’s still here because it’s dangerous. Kids climb on it. Police are always telling everybody to get off it,” said Beach resident Liz Kofsky.

Folks are offering prayers to Neptune that the marooned mess isn’t still on the beach if – Poseidon forbid – a hurricane should come along.

“Oh, it will be in my yard. It will be in my yard,” said Kofsky.

The city has cited the owner, but that hasn’t gotten the ship to sail. By law Hollywood can, and says it will get rid of the tub if it hasn’t been removed by June 15th.

There is another course that could be steered, however. Would you like a boat? It is 50 years old, badly in need of repairs, doesn’t run, but the owner, Lisi, says it’s yours if you want to go get it.

Lisi says it is a collector’s item, that only a limited number of the 32 foot Morgans were made in 1978.