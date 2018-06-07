Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after someone shot at a house in Pembroke Pines overnight.

Police say just before 1 a.m. they received reports of gunfire in the 7700 block of NW 5 Street. Arriving officers found that several bullets had been fired into a home on the block, at least two hit the front door.

“I’m more shaken up, it’s scary,” said Edwin Martinez who lives in the home.

He said he was out at the time of the shooting but there was someone inside and thankfully they were not hurt.

“I don’t know what happened, I just come back and I found all this,” he said.

Neighbors said they saw little, but heard a lot.

“A car and then what sounded like fireworks, it was like maybe three for four, like pow, pow, pow, like that,” said Celia Sanchez.

“Obviously I came outside, I looked to see if there were any gunshot wounds around my house but apparently it was just there, so there’s someone looking for someone there,” she added.

Police say at this time it’s unclear if someone who lives in the home was being targeted. They believe the gunfire came from a person in a vehicle that fled. They were working now to determine what led up to the shooting.