PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami/AP) — An interesting possibility in the Florida gubernatorial race is not going to happen, at least not in 2018.

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy won’t be on the ballot for governor after floating the idea of a bi-partisan ticket and instead is endorsing former congressional colleague Gwen Graham.

Murphy and Graham appeared together Thursday for the announcement after weeks of speculation that Murphy would enter the crowded primary with former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly.

Murphy and Jolly toured the state speaking at college campus about the political divide in Washington, and from that came the idea that they would run for governor together.

Murphy and Graham both left Congress in January 2017. Murphy gave up his seat for an unsuccessful U.S. Senate run, while Graham decided not to run for re-election after her district was remapped and became firmly Republican.

Both were considered moderates in Congress.

