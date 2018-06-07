Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was one of the 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last February, has resigned from a commission investigating the deaths.

On Thursday, members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission were informed of his resignation in a letter he wrote in which stated that he wants to concentrate on getting new members elected to the Broward County school board.

The commission Thursday will discuss diversion programs for students who commit crimes deemed minor. Suspect Nikolas Cruz was referred to a program while in middle school but never completed it. They will also discuss school design and active shooter protocol.

The commission’s 15 members will report their findings to Gov. Rick Scott and make recommendations for preventing future shootings.

