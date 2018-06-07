Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In MiamiWhile Memorial Day was originally designed to honor those who died in the Civil War, it soon became known as a day to remember and honor all those who died fighting for our freedom. There are many ways to honor our dead on this holiday an this list is just a tiny fraction of those methods. Whether attending a somber ceremony, going to a park for Memorial Day activity, there is something for everyone to do to honor our fallen soldiers.