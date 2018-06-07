Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who used a crossbow to “indiscriminately shoot” at people.

BSO Lt. Scott Champagne says William Rodriguez was driving on Copans Rd. in Pompano Beach, randomly selecting victims and firing from his vehicle with a crossbow.

According to investigators, Rodriguez is suspected in six other cases.

Police said, so far he’s been charged in one of those cases.

In that instance, the victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the hand with a 6-inch arrow. He had to have it surgically removed, according to police.

Police said the victim had been sitting at a bus stop when he felt a sharp pain in his hand and looked down and saw an arrow in his hand.

Rodriguez admitted to police that there were more cases.

Rodriguez told detectives he was “Being harassed by ‘demons’ and to get them to stop bothering him, he would go out with his crossbow and randomly shoot individuals.”