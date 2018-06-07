Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police have released new details in the search for information on a baby found dead in the Boynton Beach Inlet.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives make a surprising announcement Thursday.

The child found floating in the ocean near Boynton Beach, now known as Baby June, may have been born in Broward.

“I’m standing here before you asking for Broward County public’s assistance in helping us to identify baby June,” said Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steven Strivelli.

While investigators believe the baby came from Broward, it has not been confirmed.

“I don’t want to rule out anything,” Strivelli said when asked if the baby was definitely not from Palm Beach County. “But right now we are full steam ahead on Broward County.”

Investigators also say that while it’s likely she was born in a hospital because of needle pricks on her heel, indicating hospital tests, there are other possibilities.

“It is also possible the child could have been born in a private birthing center [with a] midwife and then brought to a doctor’s clinic or that effect, where they would run the same tests,” Strivelli said.

Police are also releasing new information about Baby June.

Investigators believe she is between 4 and 7 days old, likely born between May 25-28.

They also tell us tests show she’s non-Caucasian and non Asian, possibly either mixed race, black or Hispanic.

They’re not saying why they believe Baby June came from Broward, just that it’s scientifically based.

Detectives do, however, have a message for the parents.

“We desperately need to talk to you,” Strivelli said. “We need to find out what happened. We’re not going to go anywhere. We’re here until we figure out what happened.”