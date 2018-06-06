Filed Under:Boynton Beach, Boynton Beach Police Department, Child Found, Good Samaritan, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A young girl was found alone on the street but has since been reunited with her mother.

wandering girl found Young Girl Found In Boynton Beach By Good Samaritan, Brought To Police

(Source: Boynton Beach Police)

Boynton Beach Police say a good Samaritan found the girl in the 400 block of South Seacrest Boulevard.

She was found at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday and brought to the police department.

She is not very verbal so police were asking for the public’s help in tracking down her family.

According to police, the girl’s mother arrived at their department.

It’s not known how the mother found out her daughter was with police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch