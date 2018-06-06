Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A young girl was found alone on the street but has since been reunited with her mother.

Boynton Beach Police say a good Samaritan found the girl in the 400 block of South Seacrest Boulevard.

She was found at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday and brought to the police department.

She is not very verbal so police were asking for the public’s help in tracking down her family.

According to police, the girl’s mother arrived at their department.

It’s not known how the mother found out her daughter was with police.

An investigation is ongoing.