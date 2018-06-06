Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police said they have arrested a ‘significant supplier of marijuana’ to the Ocean Drive area Wednesday morning.

The operation, which involved many police agencies, took place at apartments in the 1300 block of Alton Road at about 5 a.m., according to police.

This morning MBPD detectives, SWAT, @ATFMiami & @KathyFndzRundle’s Office executed two search warrants at South Beach apt’s. Drugs and gun seized. Subject is a known Ocean Drive drug dealer also wanted out of state on drug trafficking charges. pic.twitter.com/bRHrHUOTQp — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 6, 2018

Miami Beach SWAT team, Special Investigations Section (SIS) detectives, federal ATF agents, and the Miami Dade State Attorney’s Office executed search warrants concluding a two-month drug trafficking investigation, authorities said.

Police describe the main suspect, whose name was not immediately released, as a ‘significant supplier of marijuana’ to the Ocean Drive area. Authorities also said the suspect is known to sell cocaine and other illegal narcotics.

Police said the suspect was living in Miami Beach under a false alias. He is also wanted in Indiana for methamphetamine trafficking, authorities said.

In addition to seizing three pounds of marijuana and one handgun, one other person was arrested, police said.