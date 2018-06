Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBSMiami) – All-day breakfast lovers, say goodbye to IHOP.

The International House Of Pancakes posted a tweet suggesting it is changing its name to IHOB.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

The change is supposed to take place on Monday, but IHOP is being coy about what the “B” stands for.

