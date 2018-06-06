Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The penalty phase in the murder trial of the three men convicted of killing Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Teppford got underway Wednesday morning.

Last March, a Broward jury convicted Bernard Forbes, Andre Delancy and Eloyn Ingraham of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tephford. They were also convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of a second deputy.

Deputy Tephford, a husband and father of three was killed during a traffic stop in Tamarac in November 2006. Deputy Corey Carbocci was wounded in the attack.

Carbocci, who was called for backup, was shot five times. A protective vest saved his life.

Tephford, however, wasn’t wearing one.

It all started when Tephord pulled over Shante Spencer thinking she might be driving a stolen car. Eloyn Ingraham was her passenger.

When Tephford and Carbocci returned to their cars to run checks on the Spencer, they were ambushed with gunfire.

Prosecutors said Ingraham called Forbes and Delancy on his cell phone, and the two men showed up at the scene with guns drawn, firing on the deputies.

All three were arrested the following day.

During Wednesday proceedings Tephford’s widow, Stefanie Tephford-Rush, told the jury at the time of the shooting they were divorced but were talking about rekindling their relationship.

“In early 2006, Brian and I got divorced. All I can say is life happens. Less than one week before he was murdered, Brian came to me at work and asked if we could get back together. We never got to finish that conversation. That was the last time we spoke,” she said.

The state is seeking the death penalty for all three men. The mens’ attorneys are seeking life in prison.

The penalty phase hearing will resume next Tuesday.