PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Andrew Pollack marched into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Tuesday and demanded two campus monitors be removed from the school.

Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was one of the 17 people killed in the Stoneman Douglas massacre, said he learned that Andrew Medina and David Taylor, two campus monitors who worked the day of the shooting, should have ordered a code red prompting a school lockdown.

“They told me they were trained to say code red, all he had to say was code red,” Pollack said. “I said I’m not going to accept these two, who are individuals working at the school. It’s disrespectful to my daughter.”

In a sworn statement, Medina, who admitted to seeing Cruz on campus minutes before the shooting, referred to him as the quote ‘Crazy Boy’ who always wore black or camouflage and had swastikas on his backpack.

In an interview with investigators, Medina is also heard telling them he knew who Cruz was and what he was capable of doing.

“I knew who the kid was because we had a meeting about him last year and we said if anybody was going to come to the school and shoot the school up, it’s going to be that kid,” Mednia told investigators after the shooting.

The Sun Sentinel reported Medina later retracted what he told investigators, saying there was no meeting ever held on Cruz.

One day later, Broward County Public schools sent out a statement that said Medina and Taylor were reassigned until further notice.