Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach is now the first municipality in Miami-Dade County that will have city police officers at all public schools on the island.

On Wednesday, the city and the Miami-Dade County School Board authorized the placement of Miami Beach police officers at the schools.

“It is our hope that dedicated law enforcement will be integrated into the fabric of the school community, and be a positive, reassuring force for our youth,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “We look forward to protecting the sanctity of our local public schools through this partnership.”

Miami Beach will pay for for the officers who will be assigned to South Pointe Elementary, Fienberg Fisher K-8, North Beach Elementary, Biscayne Elementary, Nautilus Middle School and Miami Beach Senior High School.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, who attended the city commission meeting, thanked Mayor Dan Gelber and the commission for being first in line in making a commitment to not only Miami-Dade Public Schools but to the youth in the community.

“School and student engagement with police departments facilitate problem-solving, crime prevention, and critical dialogue related to appropriate student behaviors and to campus security and safety,” said Carvalho in a statement. “The partnership with the Miami Beach Police Department demonstrates our continued mission of providing a safe learning and teaching environment for students, teachers, and staff. We look forward to formalizing similar agreements with all local municipalities in the coming weeks.”

School security has become an issue following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in February in which 17 people were killed and the shooting at Santa Fe High in which 10 people were killed.

We are 23 weeks int0 2018 and there have already been 23 school shootings where someone was hurt or killed. That averages out to one shooting a week.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools began a close look at school security and safety protocols in the wake of the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland.

Some of the enhancements they’ve recommended are additional school resource officers, additional mental health professionals to focus on early detection and prevention, video surveillance and internet protocol monitoring systems for school sites, mechanisms to automatically lock all doors, digital floor plan and mapping system for countywide response, and early detection software, social media data-mining software, and enhanced connectivity technology to improve inter-agency information sharing.