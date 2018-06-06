The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show, South Florida’s largest and premier expo in home improvement is moving to Wynwood! The move marks a return for the Show to the City of Miami, where it was held for more than 30 years in the Coconut Grove Convention Center before it was demolished. The Miami Home Show will take place, Labor Day Weekend, from Friday, August 31st to Monday, September 3rd (Labor Day) at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, 33127.

Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood is a hub for arts and innovation, and home to numerous independent retailers, restaurants and breweries. MANA Wynwood Convention Center’s central location allows for easy access and ample parking for homeowners, renters and business owners driving from anywhere in Miami-Dade and Broward. Show-goers can speak with industry professionals and find the latest trends in Interior Design.

“It is a pleasure to welcome the Home Design and Remodeling Show back to the City of Miami. It is fitting to kick off this year’s Show at its new home at Mana Wynwood in the heart of one of Miami’s creative epicenters, Wynwood. This show promotes distinct creativity and design elements that represent the very characteristics of this area’s identity, making it the perfect venue for this design-focused event.” – Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami.

From traditional to trendy, there will be thousands of choices for the home, backyard and office: furniture; fine art and décor; landscaping items, patio furniture and grills; appliances; doors, cabinets and fixtures; flooring; home automation; wall and window treatments; home automation; hurricane protection, pergolas, awnings and much more. Plus, special savings exclusive to the Show!

“On behalf of the Wynwood Business Improvement District and the 400-plus Wynwood property owners it represents, I’m excited to welcome the Home Design and Remodeling Show to our vibrant, urban neighborhood,” comments Manny Gonzalez, Executive Director, Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID.) “We’re grateful to the Home Design and Remodeling Show team for choosing Wynwood to be their new home, and appreciate the efforts that our neighbors at Mana Wynwood have gone through to accommodate the Show at their property.”

Show Highlights Include:

Seminars and Q&A with celebrity designer, John Gidding of HGTV’s “Curb Appeal” and “Designed to Sell”.

Home Style 411: Four South Florida Interior Designers will design room vignettes for local TV News Journalists and reveal them to their respective celebrity “client” at the Miami Home Show. The featured designers are: Julia Alzate of Julia Alzate Design and Tips; Roberta Black of RB Design; Reginald Dunlap of Reginald Dunlap Interior Design; and Viviana Galetto of VGM Decorators Inc. They’ll be available all weekend to offer home décor advice to show-goers.

Daily lifestyle and professional development seminars at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage; Sunday, September 2nd is Family Day with creative activities for the kids.

To become an exhibitor at a future show in Miami or Broward, or to purchase tickets and find information visit online. Purchase tickets online by Thursday, August 30th and save $3.00.

About the Home Design and Remodeling Show

For the FIFTH consecutive year, BizBash named the Home Design and Remodeling Show as one of Miami/South Florida’s Top 100 Events and placed fourth in the Trade Shows, Expos & Conventions category. The Miami and Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Shows have been South Florida’s largest and premier home improvement expos for over forty years. Homeowners can find a diverse range of products and solutions tailored specifically to the Florida housing market. Plus, encounter some of South Florida’s most prominent home designers and home remodeling companies. Because the Home Show features superior vendors, tens of thousands of excited homeowners attend the Home Shows, every year.

Above content provided by The Miami Home Design & Remodeling Show.