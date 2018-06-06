Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A tragedy on I-95 when a driver was killed by a tire that flew off a box truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP officials say the tire came off the box truck, bounced over a dividing wall on I-95 near Commercial Boulevard and crashed onto the roof of his sports utility vehicle, killing the 25-year-old driver.

Lt. Alvaro A. Feola said the truck was heading south when it “lost its left front tire.” The SUV was in the northbound lanes.

Feola says Joseu Alfonso Cala of Tuxedo Park, New York, died at the scene. His 24-year-old passenger Julianna Maria Charles of Winter Garden, Florida, was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not considered life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.