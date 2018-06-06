By Julie Radlauer-Doerfler

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) funds programs that serve children and families, advocates for policies that protect the interests of future generations and provides leadership that brings the child-serving community together. In addition to funding services for children and families in Broward County, CSC also participates in a multitude of community partnerships designed to provide support to families in need. One such activity is the “Back to School Extravaganza” which provides backpacks, school supplies, uniforms and shoes to school age children identified by school social workers and community partners as living in economically disadvantaged households. In 2017, the community partnership that is the “Back to School Extravaganza” provided school supplies, backpacks, new uniforms and shoes to 6,000 students at three distribution events.

This will be the eighth year that the Children’s Services Council of Broward County will provide support to fund back to school supplies for Broward County students. The 2018 plan is to serve 7,500 students in need. 1,500 more than last year with the addition of a new site to expand into part of the county not served previously. Each event will be a resource fair where parents can sign up for FREE services, such as KIDCARE, Free and Reduced Lunch, Food Stamps, Immunizations, Health & Dental Checkups, Eye Examinations and Glasses. Additionally, hundreds of books will be given away on those four days. Partners in the event include Broward County Public Schools, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, the Y of South Florida, In Jacob’s Shoes, Running with Sole, Converse, Crocket Foundation, Carly Uniforms, Jim Moran Foundation, HandsOn Broward, The Florida Panthers Foundation and more.

“Every year thousands of students go back to school without the supplies and adequate clothes and shoes they need to feel good about themselves and succeed,” says Sandra Bernard-Bastien, Chief Communications Officer of the CSC. “That is why, over the past 8 years, the Council has spearheaded, together with Broward County Public Schools social workers and dozens of other partners, the Back to School Extravaganza. This year we are looking to outfit over 7,000 students at four different events before school starts. Our funding is matched by corporate entities and generous individuals who have helped to make this a growing success, year after year,” she says.

If you are interested in making a donation to the “Back to School Extravaganza” please go to https://www.cscbroward.org/backtoschool and make a credit card donation or send a check made out to Community Foundation of Broward (“Back to School Extravaganza” on the memo line) and send it to Children’s Services Council, 6600 W. Commercial Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319. It costs only $35 to outfit a child with a new backpack, shoes, school supplies and a uniform.

In addition to donations, dozens of volunteers participate at each distribution events to help set up before the actual event breaking down pallets of backpacks and shoes and on the days of to help distribute, manage traffic flow, etc. To volunteer, people should register with HandsOn Broward at http://www.handsonbroward.org. Let’s help Broward students start the school year with new supplies for a great school year!

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

To learn more about the Children’s Services Council, please call (954) 377-1000 or visit our website.Follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

Above content provided by Children’s Services Council of Broward County.