Looking for ideas on how to make Father’s Day special this year? Don’t worry, here are the top five ways to celebrate the Dad in your life in Miami. From miniature golf to trampolines, and even a water park, there’s something on this list that is sure to make for the perfect Father’s Day celebration. Each of these is sure to be a memorable family outing!

Ninja Lounge

14401 N.E. 19th Ave.

North Miami, FL 33181

(786) 590-5000

www.ninjalounge.com

Treat dad to an adventurous Father’s Day. Ninja Lounge is perfect for all ages, from little ones to the young at heart. This entertainment facility includes trampolines, an obstacle course, and even a virtual reality park. It’s a place to bond as a family while having fun and getting exercise.

Monster Mini Golf

14435 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL 33027

(954) 589-1878

Let's face it most dads love golf, but it's not always the most fun for kids. The solution to make everyone happy? Miniature golf of course and this one takes it up a step with a glow-in-the-dark indoor course. In addition to all the miniature golf fun, they also have a large selection of arcade games and a DJ playing great tunes.

Grapeland Water Park

1550 N.W. 37th Ave.

Miami, FL 33125

(305) 960-2950

What better way is there to break from the heat and celebrate dad than a water park? Grapeland Water Park consists of five different areas: Shipwreck Island, Pirate's Plunge, Captain's Lagoon, and Buccaneer River Ride. For those with little ones under 48 inches tall, be sure to enjoy Shipwreck Island. Both dad and the kids will enjoy Pirate's Plunge which features numerous water slides. Need to relax on Father's Day? Captain's Lagoon with its large heated pool or Buccaneer River Ride with its lazy river are the perfect options.

Flamingo Gardens

3750 S. Flamingo Road

Davie, FL 33330

(954) 473-2955

Is dad a nature lover? Then Flamingo Gardens is the perfect pick for celebrating Father's Day. Attractions include Wray Botanical Gardens, Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary, Wray Home Museum, Narrated Tram Tour, and Wildlife Encounter Shows. Admission prices are $19.95 for adults (ages 12 & up), $12.95 for children (ages 3-11) and free for ages 2 and under. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for more information and the latest updates.

Sandbar Sports Grill

3064 Grand Ave.

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 444-5270

Take dad out for a fun and relaxed meal this Father's Day. Sandbar Sports Grill is the perfect choice as dads will love the many HD monitors playing various sports games. Since it's located in Coconut Grove, the meal can also be combined with a fun outing taking in the shopping at Coconut Grove or catching a film in the theater there. Don't miss their 'world famous fish tacos'. Don't forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

By Suzy Fielders