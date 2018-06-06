Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – AutoNation is showing off a symbol of hope as it does its part to raise money to help in the fight against breast cancer.

AutoNation has officially kicked off their annual Drive Pink initiative with hopes of raising millions in an effort to beat cancer.

Known for selling and servicing cars, this company proves that only scratches the surface.

Marc Cannon, Executive VP of AutoNation digs deeper into what the company stands for saying,

“We’re more than just folks who sell and service cars,” he said. “We’re folks that are going to do a lot and make a difference and this tells our story.”

They unveiled a 24-foot quilt at their headquarters in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

Each quilted square was made by an AutoNation associate to honor someone affected by cancer.

The quilt just a token of what the company has done in the name of beating cancer.

They have raised $14 million so far for cancer related charities and this year they hope to raise another $5 million, and they are halfway there already.

It’s starts at the top down and AutoNation’s CEO, Mike Jackson, pushes this initiative each year because it’s something personal for him.

“I have family members that courageously fought the fight with breast cancer and in talking to associates across the country, specifically technicians; they admire this since it encourages their mother’s, their wife’s and their sister’s in fighting breast cancer,” said Jackson.

The company also introduced the partnership with multi-platinum Grammy award winning artist Andy Grammer, who will put on a series of concerts with proceeds going back to cancer research.

Grammer, who lost his mother to breast cancer said, “My mom taught me to give love and spread love to everyone and in her memory I wanted to do this. That’s why I partnered with AutoNation, to Drive Pink.”

If you would like to support you don’t have to buy a car from AutoNation.

You can simply stop by one of their locations and ask for a pink plate and they will donate $10 dollars to cancer research.