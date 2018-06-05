Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Detectives in Polk County have arrested 11 men in connection to “Operation Guardians of Innocence II,” an undercover child pornography investigation.

The operation focused on identifying and arresting those involved in the possession, promotion, and distribution of child pornography, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

A total of 660 felony charges were filed in the child-porn sting, with more charges pending, authorities said.

Detectives said a Walt Disney World employee, Legoland employee, and a Boy Scout parent helper were among those arrested.

