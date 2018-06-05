Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s growing frustration with the Russia probe is once again aimed at Attorney General Jeff Sessions who recused himself from the investigation.

Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to vent.

The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself…I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined…and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

The investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has already hit close to home. Special counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed after Sessions recused himself, has filed charges against 22 people or companies so far.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has already been indicted on 23 different counts including conspiracy, money laundering, and fraud charges.

On Monday, Mueller accused him of another crime – witness tampering. Manafort allegedly used encrypted messaging apps and an intermediary to contact two former business associates and asked them to falsely testify.

Sources told CBS News that Manafort is banking on a presidential pardon if he is convicted. There is no evidence he has been promised one. President Trump insists his power to pardon power extends to everyone – even himself.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that he had “the absolute right to pardon myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?”

Supporter and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said that would be a mistake.

“If a president was dumb enough to pardon himself, that would be such an arrogant statement of power that the House would probably impeach him in a week and the Senate would convict him,” he said.

Democrats argue the president does not have the power to pardon himself.