A new class of successful public school alumni will be honored at The Education Fund’s For the Love of Art Annual Charity Auction & Honoree Celebration, presented by Ocean Bank, on Tuesday, June 26 at the Loews Miami Beach. The fundraiser features original student and teacher artwork, using materials from the nonprofit’s Ocean Bank Center for Educational Materials, and hundreds of luxury items – all up for bid. Proceeds support Education Fund programs and art programs in Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
The Sapoznik Insurance Public School Alumni Achievement Awards will cap off the event, which is The Education Fund’s largest fundraiser. Each year, the nonprofit honors leading public school graduates in various industries, demonstrating that with a public school education, you can achieve amazing success. A hallmark of all the honorees is that they have made an impact on the economic vitality of Miami-Dade County.
For the Love of Art takes place at 6 p.m. at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave. For ticket information visit www.EducationFund.org.
Congratulations to the 2018 Sapoznik Insurance Public School Alumni Achievement Award honorees:
Macarena Arce
All Florida Paper
Chairman Esteban L. Bovo, Jr.
Miami-Dade County
Board of County Commissioners
Zack Bush
Ball and Chain/Made for Me
Billy Corben
rakontur
James Fried
Sandstone Realty Advisors/
Fried on Business
Helena Solo-Gabriel
University of Miami
College of Engineering
Neisen Kasdin
Akerman LLP
Connie Laguna
Center for Financial Training
Beatriz Lucki
Sapoznik Insurance
Rohan Marley
Marley Coffee
Kristopher Martin
Element Pointe Advisors
Sonless Martin
Collaborative Consulting Group
Surf Melendez
Miami Dolphins
Sandra Peebles
Univision 23
Harry Rothwell
allCanes/Follet
Nelly Rubio
Retired from CBS4, WFOR-TV
H.T. Smith
H.T. Smith P.A.
Marisol Terga
World Fuel Services
Monica Veiga
RelatedISG International Realty
Ana VeigaMilton
José Milton Foundation
About The Education Fund
The Education Fund brings innovative methods to our local public schools, informs the community about public education, and encourages private sector investment in public education. Due to its success in improving student outcomes, including improving science scores by 80%, eating habits by 50% and college enrollment by 34%, The Education Fund has won numerous awards, including the Greater Miami Chamber’s NOVO Award for Non-Profit Excellence and the Blue Foundation’s Sapphire Award.
Above content provided by The Education Fund.