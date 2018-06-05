A new class of successful public school alumni will be honored at The Education Fund’s For the Love of Art Annual Charity Auction & Honoree Celebration, presented by Ocean Bank, on Tuesday, June 26 at the Loews Miami Beach. The fundraiser features original student and teacher artwork, using materials from the nonprofit’s Ocean Bank Center for Educational Materials, and hundreds of luxury items – all up for bid. Proceeds support Education Fund programs and art programs in Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The Sapoznik Insurance Public School Alumni Achievement Awards will cap off the event, which is The Education Fund’s largest fundraiser. Each year, the nonprofit honors leading public school graduates in various industries, demonstrating that with a public school education, you can achieve amazing success. A hallmark of all the honorees is that they have made an impact on the economic vitality of Miami-Dade County.

For the Love of Art takes place at 6 p.m. at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave. For ticket information visit www.EducationFund.org.

Congratulations to the 2018 Sapoznik Insurance Public School Alumni Achievement Award honorees:

Macarena Arce

All Florida Paper

Chairman Esteban L. Bovo, Jr.

Miami-Dade County

Board of County Commissioners

Zack Bush

Ball and Chain/Made for Me

Billy Corben

rakontur

James Fried

Sandstone Realty Advisors/

Fried on Business

Helena Solo-Gabriel

University of Miami

College of Engineering

Neisen Kasdin

Akerman LLP

Connie Laguna

Center for Financial Training

Beatriz Lucki

Sapoznik Insurance

Rohan Marley

Marley Coffee

Kristopher Martin

Element Pointe Advisors

Sonless Martin

Collaborative Consulting Group

Surf Melendez

Miami Dolphins

Sandra Peebles

Univision 23

Harry Rothwell

allCanes/Follet

Nelly Rubio

Retired from CBS4, WFOR-TV

H.T. Smith

H.T. Smith P.A.

Marisol Terga

World Fuel Services

Monica Veiga

RelatedISG International Realty

Ana VeigaMilton

José Milton Foundation

About The Education Fund

The Education Fund brings innovative methods to our local public schools, informs the community about public education, and encourages private sector investment in public education. Due to its success in improving student outcomes, including improving science scores by 80%, eating habits by 50% and college enrollment by 34%, The Education Fund has won numerous awards, including the Greater Miami Chamber’s NOVO Award for Non-Profit Excellence and the Blue Foundation’s Sapphire Award.

Above content provided by The Education Fund.