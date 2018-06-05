Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christian Roldan, a junior at Booker T. Washington Senior High and a young man of deep faith, says it was simple. God put him where he was supposed to be.

“I’m just a tool guided by love, guided by God, an instrument.”

Roldan was among the 10 Miami-Dade County students being honored by the Miami Police Department for their “Do The Right Thing” awards.

What he did, literally saved a man’s life. Roldan was driving home after tutoring a classmate in February when he happened upon what he thought was a minor fender bender in Southwest Miami-Dade. He was there before anyone else.

“What I didn’t realize at the time is that it had just happened not 10 seconds before and I saw a man on the floor, I kept driving maybe 20 and saw a man’s leg he was just bleeding out and dying on the floor and I didn’t hesitate and I ran up to him and took off my belt and wrapped it high on his leg and pulled as tight as a could,” he said.

The man’s leg had been severed from the knee down, he stopped him from bleeding to death.

Tuesday he stood side-by-side with first responders to receive a plaque and special recognition not just for doing the right thing but doing something extraordinary.

Roldan received a mini-tablet, letters of congratulations from both Florida Senators and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C.

His true prize though was something he couldn’t receive there.

“A 7-year-old kid has a father now, leg or no leg he has a father.”

He visited the man whose life he saved in the hospital shortly after the accident, he said it was, “incredibly emotional.”