WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Marjory Stoneman Douglas student activists were recognized Tuesday for launching the “March for our Lives” movement at the 2018 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Awards.

The ceremony recognizes four youth activist groups.

March for our Lives joined other social justice groups, Color of Change, United We Dream and International Indigenous Youth Council, as 2018 Human Rights Award Laureates.

“My friends and I come not from one oppressed people but from an oppressed generation. A generation often shrugged off as selfish, image-obsessed and ignorant people,” said student activist Cameron Kasky. “Well our generation has inspired each other by standing up, to keep moving forward, to keep bolstering the voices of others our age and to work with people from other generations inspire generations moving forward and all of that truly inspires the spirit of Bobby.”

Kasky told the crowd, “If we work together we can move forward.”

Moving forward is exactly what the March for our Lives group is doing. They announced Monday the group will launch a two-month summer tour on June 15, in effort to combat low voter turnout. They plan to call for more action on gun control and stage voter registration drives in 50 cities, spanning 20 states. They’ll also be visiting every congressional district in their home state of Florida.

“We need to empower each other,” said Kasky. “We have to change the system. We are the new embodiment of the American spirit.”

During the summer tour, they will be targeting cities where the National Rifle Association holds the most sway with politicians, as well as communities rocked by gun violence.

Fifty years ago, on June 6 marks the day RFK was shot in killed. His wife, Ethel Kennedy founded the RFK Human Rights.

“Of course we know what incredible people they are, and the difference they are making,” said Florida Senator Bill Nelson. “If you think, after all of the tragedies we’ve seen… go back to the elementary kids at Sandy Hook, and then the Pulse nightclub, and Texas and Las Vegas. It was only after the high school in Parkland that students had the courage, and so informed and articulate to speak out, that they are making a difference. The students were the first to stand up and really challenge the NRA.”