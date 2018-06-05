Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors have released new evidence in the case against Nikolas Cruz, confessed gunman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

It’s an interview between Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives and Andrew Medina, the campus monitor at Stoneman Douglas the day of the shooting.

Medina describes seeing Cruz pull up to campus in an Uber.

He says he then saw Cruz head directly into the school.

Medina said Cruz appeared to be on a mission so he alerted the security guard in the freshman building, where the shooting would happen moments later.

Medina says he knew it was Cruz the moment he saw him.

“I’m telling you, I knew who the kid was,” Medina told detectives. “We had a meeting about him last year and we said if there’s gonna be anybody who’s gonna come to the school and shoot this school up, it’s gonna be that kid.

“Because he had problems with everybody. Like, all of the security people. He was rebellious. He had ‘666’ on his bookbag. He had the Jewish swastika. He had all that crazy stuff. So they got rid of him. They withdrew him out of the school because he had issues.”

Medina says he started hearing gunshots shortly after he started following Cruz.