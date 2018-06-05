Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Three people were injured Tuesday afternoon in an accident involving a Road Ranger.

He was sitting in his truck, which was parked on the lefthand shoulder of eastbound I-595 at the Turnpike, when he was rear-ended by a dark-colored Lexus.

The Road Ranger and the people in the Lexus were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.