MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was airlifted to the hospital after a double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted one person on a gurney being loaded into a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter which had landed on a field near NW 183rd Street and 47th Avenue.

A short distance away, police were going over a dark Chevy SUV which had a number of bullet holes in its windshield. The vehicle was parked in front of a Taco Bell at 4870 NW 183rd Street.

Police have not released any information on the second person who was shot or what may have led to what they suspect was a drive-by shooting.