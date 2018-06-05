Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100 firefighters were called in to battle a massive junkyard fire in Opa-locka.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at 3391 NW 127th Street.

More than 100 cars were in the lot which made for a dangerous situation for firefighters who had to contend with gas explosions among other things.

“We had a large body of fire, flames could be seen a few blocks out, we had limited access and limited water. It was a challenging fire but our crews were able to quickly cut it off and extinguish it,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Christopher True.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.