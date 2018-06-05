Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) — Describing Dade Correctional Institution as “one of the most violent prisons” in the state, the family of an inmate murdered in 2016 is suing the Florida Department of Corrections.

Maria Vidal, the mother of the dead inmate, Anthony Vidal, alleges that he was negligently placed in a cell with another prisoner who was mentally ill and violent.

The lawsuit alleges that the cellmate beat and choked Anthony Vidal on the morning of March 11, 2016, and that guards did not respond for nearly 10 minutes.

Vidal died of asphyxiation, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Miami-Dade County circuit court by attorneys for the Florida Justice Institute.

“Defendant’s employees and agents negligently failed to properly classify, house, and supervise Anthony and come to his aid, and failed to protect Anthony from harm,” the lawsuit says.

“The audio monitors in his unit had been turned off, so guards couldn’t hear his screams for help and other prisoners yelling for them to intervene.” The wrongful death lawsuit seeks damages for Maria Vidal, other survivors and Anthony Vidal’s estate.

It alleges that 13 prisoners died in 2016 at Dade Correctional Institution, more than at any other state prison except prison hospitals that serve sick and elderly inmates.