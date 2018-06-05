Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Voters in Florida can breathe a little easier that the upcoming elections will not be hacked.
Florida is going to get a $19 million federal grant aimed at protecting the state’s election systems from a cyberattack.
This comes ahead of the November midterm elections.
Governor Rick Scott ordered the state to apply for the money.
It’s part of a national election protection program President Donald Trump approved in March.
There was an effort to infiltrate Florida’s election system ahead of the 2016 elections.